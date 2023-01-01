$17,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60
7 Seater | Leather | Roof | Nav | 360 Cam | Tinted
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Diamond Slate Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, 7 Passenger Seating, Bluetooth, Factory Navigation System & 360° Cameras, Power & Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels, Chrome Exterior Trim, Bose Sound System, Telescopic Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Remote Starter, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
A perfect choice for anyone looking for a 7 passenger SUV. This 2014 Infiniti QX60 is as luxurious as it is sporty. No compromise on either front, you can have it all! Local new car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
