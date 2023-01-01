Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Cherokee

180,575 KM

Details Description Features

$13,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1684362064
  2. 1684362068
  3. 1684362074
  4. 1684362081
  5. 1684362087
  6. 1684362093
  7. 1684362099
  8. 1684365092
  9. 1684365112
  10. 1684365123
  11. 1684365131
  12. 1684365144
  13. 1684365184
  14. 1684365220
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
180,575KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9962222
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB2EW137591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour blac
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,575 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 163,679 KM
$10,989 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 111,452 KM
$22,989 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 98,529 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory