2014 Jeep Compass

151,429 KM

Details Description Features

$11,989

+ tax & licensing
$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

2014 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

151,429KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200357
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB6ED768902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,429 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player


