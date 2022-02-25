$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit | Hemi | 4WD | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8292420
- Stock #: 176
- VIN: 1C4RJFJT0EC164323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,238 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa.
Vehicle Highlights:
Bright White Clearcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 5.7 L Hemi, 4 W D Drivetrain, Air Ride Suspension, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Alcantara Roof Liner, Power/Heated/Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Blindspot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Parking Assist, USB & Aux Input, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Split/Folding Seats, WeatherTech Mats, 20" Chrome Finish Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Woodgrain Trim, Collision Prevention Package, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Telescopic Steering, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, Tinted Glass, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Whoa! What a truck! Extensive service records, vehicle maintained at a Dodge/Jeep dealership since new. The body is in great shape and the interior is in exceptional condition considering the age. Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, the V8 5.7 L Hemi offers the perfect balance between comfortable cruising and an absolute menace once you step on it. Simply gorgeous and it's here, at True North Automobiles waiting for you! Call now!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.