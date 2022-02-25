Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

188,238 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit | Hemi | 4WD | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit | Hemi | 4WD | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,238KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292420
  • Stock #: 176
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJT0EC164323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Bright White Clearcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 5.7 L Hemi, 4 W D Drivetrain, Air Ride Suspension, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Alcantara Roof Liner, Power/Heated/Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Blindspot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Parking Assist, USB & Aux Input, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Split/Folding Seats, WeatherTech Mats, 20" Chrome Finish Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Woodgrain Trim, Collision Prevention Package, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Telescopic Steering, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, Tinted Glass, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Whoa! What a truck! Extensive service records, vehicle maintained at a Dodge/Jeep dealership since new. The body is in great shape and the interior is in exceptional condition considering the age. Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, the V8 5.7 L Hemi offers the perfect balance between comfortable cruising and an absolute menace once you step on it. Simply gorgeous and it's here, at True North Automobiles waiting for you! Call now!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

