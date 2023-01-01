$20,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo | 4WD | New Michelin Tires | Tinted & More
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Listing ID: 9716317
- Stock #: 287
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG5EC178320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,457 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
True Blue Pearcoat Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 W D Drivetrain, Power Group, Alloy Wheels with Brand New Michelin All Season Tires, Bluetooth, USB Input, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, WeatherTech Mats, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Gorgeous truck inside and out, the body is in immaculate condition and the interior still feels like new! This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is the one you've been looking for! Extensive service records are available on the Carfax Canada report, this is a no brainer, don't wait until it's gone! Come down and check it out! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
