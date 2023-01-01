Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

104,457 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo | 4WD | New Michelin Tires | Tinted & More

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo | 4WD | New Michelin Tires | Tinted & More

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1678918228
  2. 1678918239
  3. 1678918267
  4. 1678918264
  5. 1678918259
  6. 1678918265
  7. 1678918273
  8. 1678918267
  9. 1678918270
  10. 1678918266
  11. 1678918260
  12. 1678918272
  13. 1678918257
  14. 1678918262
  15. 1678918269
  16. 1678918273
  17. 1678918271
  18. 1678918271
  19. 1678918259
  20. 1678918268
  21. 1678918270
  22. 1678918263
  23. 1678918307
  24. 1678918306
  25. 1678918307
  26. 1678918306
  27. 1678918312
  28. 1678918311
  29. 1678918314
  30. 1678918309
  31. 1678918313
  32. 1678918308
  33. 1678918310
  34. 1678918312
  35. 1678918314
  36. 1678918310
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,457KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9716317
  • Stock #: 287
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG5EC178320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,457 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
True Blue Pearcoat Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 W D Drivetrain, Power Group, Alloy Wheels with Brand New Michelin All Season Tires, Bluetooth, USB Input, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, WeatherTech Mats, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Gorgeous truck inside and out, the body is in immaculate condition and the interior still feels like new! This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is the one you've been looking for! Extensive service records are available on the Carfax Canada report, this is a no brainer, don't wait until it's gone! Come down and check it out! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2014 Honda CR-V Tour...
 181,784 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 112,450 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX ...
 258,304 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory