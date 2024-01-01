Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Jeep Wrangler

220,609 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1728412626
  2. 1728412634
  3. 1728412645
  4. 1728412656
  5. 1728412666
  6. 1728412701
  7. 1728412712
  8. 1728412722
  9. 1728412734
  10. 1728412743
  11. 1728412753
  12. 1728412767
  13. 1728412775
  14. 1728412783
  15. 1728412794
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,609KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWDG8EL232478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,609 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2020 Ford EcoSport SES for sale in Oshawa, ON
2020 Ford EcoSport SES 96,696 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 315,097 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML-350 Blue Tech for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML-350 Blue Tech 240,422 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler