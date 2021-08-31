2014 Kia Forte Koup

+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Corsa Blue Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Dual Climate Control, Telescopic Steering, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Seering, Active Eco Mode, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Cold Air Conditioning, Power Group, Faux Carbon Trim Throughout, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Absolutely stunning in this shade of blue, this Kia Forte Koup is a thrill to look at and drive! Very clean inside and out the body is in solid shape and the leather is in near-new condition! Everything is working as it should, the car drove extremely well when we got it in, Clean Carfax Canada report, easy financing available, call now!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
