218 Bloor St E - Unit 4, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
416-262-4722
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
**We Finance all Credit ratings**
2014 Kia Optima in mint condition
- Clean inside and out
- Automatic
- Certified
- Alloy wheels
- Backup camera
- Keyless Entry
- Power Seats
- Heated Seats
Price $8999+ HST & Licencing
Call 416-262-4722
Financing Available!!!!
At DWK AUTO SALES INC, we believe in delivering the best quality to our customers. We put our customers first and always ensure that all our customers’ needs are met. Quality you can trust; with 5 star customer service.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
218 Bloor St E - Unit 4, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6