+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Platinum Graphite Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Michelin All-Season Tires, Fog Lights, Power Group, Heated Seats, Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Folding Sideview Mirrors, USB & Aux Input, Rear Spoiler, Active Eco Mode, Cold Air Conditioning, Telescopic Steering and so much more! *This unit qualifies for financing!*
Manager's Notes:
"Perfect little commuter, this 2014 Kia Rio EX is nicely equipped and is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition. Great on fuel and easy to maneuver in tight spots makes it ideal for new and experienced drivers alike. If you have any questions/concerns, please don't hesitate to reach our and we'd be more than happy to help in any way we can. Thank you!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
