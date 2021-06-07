Menu
2014 Kia Rio

129,047 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

EX | Auto | Sunroof | Cam | Bluetooth | Alloys

2014 Kia Rio

EX | Auto | Sunroof | Cam | Bluetooth | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

129,047KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7202105
  • Stock #: 063
  • VIN: KNADN5A32E6902658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,047 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Platinum Graphite Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Michelin All-Season Tires, Fog Lights, Power Group, Heated Seats, Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Folding Sideview Mirrors, USB & Aux Input, Rear Spoiler, Active Eco Mode, Cold Air Conditioning, Telescopic Steering and so much more! *This unit qualifies for financing!*

Manager's Notes: 
"Perfect little commuter, this 2014 Kia Rio EX is nicely equipped and is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition. Great on fuel and easy to maneuver in tight spots makes it ideal for new and experienced drivers alike. If you have any questions/concerns, please don't hesitate to reach our and we'd be more than happy to help in any way we can. Thank you!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer

