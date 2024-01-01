Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2014 Kia Rondo

149,704 KM

Details Description Features

$10,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rondo

EX-LEATHER-3RD ROW-MINT!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Rondo

EX-LEATHER-3RD ROW-MINT!

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1715380898
  2. 1715380902
  3. 1715380907
  4. 1715380911
  5. 1715380917
  6. 1715380921
  7. 1715380926
  8. 1715380930
  9. 1715380934
  10. 1715380937
  11. 1715380945
  12. 1715380949
  13. 1715380954
  14. 1715380959
  15. 1715380964
  16. 1715380970
  17. 1715380975
  18. 1715380982
  19. 1715380986
  20. 1715380990
  21. 1715380994
  22. 1715381000
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
149,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAHU8A30E7007637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Interior Colour BALLER BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,704 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2016 RAM ProMaster PRO MASTER CITY WAGON-SLT-MINT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 RAM ProMaster PRO MASTER CITY WAGON-SLT-MINT 149,773 KM $15,989 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD-7 PASS-LTD-LEATHER-ROOF for sale in Oshawa, ON
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD-7 PASS-LTD-LEATHER-ROOF 186,214 KM $8,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors 174,419 KM $13,489 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rondo