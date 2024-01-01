$9,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo
LX
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,499 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CONDITION GRAY ON BLACK KIA WAGON W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L GDI ECO ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOY RIMS, REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, CD/AM/FM RADIO, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
