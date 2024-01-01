2014 Kia Rondo

Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>GREAT CONDITION GRAY ON BLACK KIA WAGON</span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;> W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L GDI ECO ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOY RIMS, REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, CD/AM/FM RADIO, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!</span></p>

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

VIN KNAHT8A33E7020367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

