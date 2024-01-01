Menu
2014 Kia Rondo- One Owner-No Accident- 4 CYL, 2.0 LTR ENGINE GREAT ON GAS, AUTO, CLIMATE CONTROL, FM/AM/CD PLAYER, POWER WINDOWS/MIRRORS/LOCKS, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS,-Parking Sensors-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry...

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins.

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa

289 -653-1993

Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Kia Rondo at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales! This stylish crossover boasts a comfortable interior with seating for up to seven passengers, making it perfect for hauling the whole crew. Under the hood, youll find a peppy 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive fuel efficiency, making it easy on your wallet. With 141,000km on the odometer, this Rondo is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Kia Rondo comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. And when the weather turns chilly, heated mirrors and a rear window defroster will keep you comfortable. This vehicle is packed with features that make it both practical and enjoyable to drive.</p><p><strong>Here are five of the most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable:</strong> The Rondo offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs extra space.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient:</strong> The 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive gas mileage, helping you save money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming through Bluetooth.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Keep your visibility clear in the winter with heated mirrors that melt away frost and ice.</li><li><strong>Rear Window Defroster:</strong> Stay safe in the winter with a rear window defroster that clears your rear view in seconds.</li></ul><p>Come down to Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today and see this fantastic Kia Rondo for yourself. You wont be disappointed!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

141,000 KM

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
141,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAHT8A32E7064151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

