$8,490+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo
4DR WGN AUTO LX
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Kia Rondo- One Owner-No Accident- 4 CYL, 2.0 LTR ENGINE GREAT ON GAS, AUTO, CLIMATE CONTROL, FM/AM/CD PLAYER, POWER WINDOWS/MIRRORS/LOCKS, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS,-Parking Sensors-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry...
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa
289 -653-1993
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Kia Rondo at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales! This stylish crossover boasts a comfortable interior with seating for up to seven passengers, making it perfect for hauling the whole crew. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive fuel efficiency, making it easy on your wallet. With 141,000km on the odometer, this Rondo is ready for many more adventures.
This Kia Rondo comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. And when the weather turns chilly, heated mirrors and a rear window defroster will keep you comfortable. This vehicle is packed with features that make it both practical and enjoyable to drive.
Here are five of the most sizzling features:
- Spacious and Comfortable: The Rondo offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs extra space.
- Fuel-Efficient: The 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive gas mileage, helping you save money at the pump.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming through Bluetooth.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your visibility clear in the winter with heated mirrors that melt away frost and ice.
- Rear Window Defroster: Stay safe in the winter with a rear window defroster that clears your rear view in seconds.
Come down to Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today and see this fantastic Kia Rondo for yourself. You won't be disappointed!
