2014 Kia Soul
EX | Auto | Bluetooth | Cam | Alloys | Tinted
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 9201973
- Stock #: 258
- VIN: KNDJP3A51E7743602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,147 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week.
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Inferno Red Pearl Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior with Yellow Contrast Stitching, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels with Near New All-Season Tires, Tinted Glass, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
A gorgeous car inside and out, this 2014 Kia Soul EX is loaded with all the essential features! The body is in phenomenal shape and the interior is still like new! The car drives exceptionally well and everything is working as it should. Local new car dealership trade-in, has a clean Carfax Canada report and only one previous owner! Don't miss it, you won't find a cleaner one!
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
