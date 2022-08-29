Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Soul

160,147 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

EX | Auto | Bluetooth | Cam | Alloys | Tinted

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Soul

EX | Auto | Bluetooth | Cam | Alloys | Tinted

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1666460077
  2. 1666460086
  3. 1666460108
  4. 1666460115
  5. 1666460104
  6. 1666460107
  7. 1666460117
  8. 1666460115
  9. 1666460114
  10. 1666460112
  11. 1666460117
  12. 1666460113
  13. 1666460111
  14. 1666460108
  15. 1666460113
  16. 1666460109
  17. 1666460116
  18. 1666460105
  19. 1666460105
  20. 1666460110
  21. 1666460118
  22. 1666460118
  23. 1666460136
  24. 1666460142
  25. 1666460143
  26. 1666460142
  27. 1666460139
  28. 1666460140
  29. 1666460136
  30. 1666460137
  31. 1666460143
  32. 1666460141
  33. 1666460143
  34. 1666460139
  35. 1666460137
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,147KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9201973
  • Stock #: 258
  • VIN: KNDJP3A51E7743602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,147 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Inferno Red Pearl Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior with Yellow Contrast Stitching, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels with Near New All-Season Tires, Tinted Glass, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, and so much more!   

Manager's Notes: 
A gorgeous car inside and out, this 2014 Kia Soul EX is loaded with all the essential features! The body is in phenomenal shape and the interior is still like new! The car drives exceptionally well and everything is working as it should. Local new car dealership trade-in, has a clean Carfax Canada report and only one previous owner! Don't miss it, you won't find a cleaner one! 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2014 Kia Soul EX | A...
 160,147 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 Supe...
 222,031 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2020 MINI Cooper Clu...
 91,514 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory