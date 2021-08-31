2014 Lexus IS 350

+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Starfire Pearl Exterior on Rioja Red Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, F-Sport Package, Power Sunroof, F-Sport Staggered 18" Wheels, Factory Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, F-Sport Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Control, Power Seats with Lumbar Support, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Tinted Glass, Rear Folding Seats, and so much more!
This particular F-Sport features an Executive Package which includes the following:
- 16 Speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound Audio System
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Pre-Collision System
- Blind Spot Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Power Rear Window Shade
Manager's Notes:
"This has been a dream car of mine for so long so pardon the dealer plate, I'll be driving it for a few days just to get the bug out of my system. That being said, this car is in pristine condition and despite the great photos, pictures do it no justice! The body is in excellent shape and the upholstery has been well taken care of! No tears/rips, no foul odors, this is as clean as you can get for a car that age! It's an absolute blast to drive, it handles the road extremely well and the pick-up is there if you need it. Please call ahead to make sure the car is available for viewing when you're ready, we don't anticipate this one to sit long. Thank you!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
