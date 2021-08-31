Menu
2014 Lexus IS 350

153,993 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 Lexus IS 350

2014 Lexus IS 350

IS 350 AWD | F-Sport | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam

2014 Lexus IS 350

IS 350 AWD | F-Sport | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,993KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7717735
  • Stock #: 112
  • VIN: JTHCE1D2XE5000256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Starfire Pearl Exterior on Rioja Red Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, F-Sport Package, Power Sunroof, F-Sport Staggered 18" Wheels, Factory Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, F-Sport Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Control, Power Seats with Lumbar Support, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Tinted Glass, Rear Folding Seats, and so much more!

This particular F-Sport features an Executive Package which includes the following: 

- 16 Speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound Audio System
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Pre-Collision System
- Blind Spot Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Power Rear Window Shade

Manager's Notes: 
"This has been a dream car of mine for so long so pardon the dealer plate, I'll be driving it for a few days just to get the bug out of my system. That being said, this car is in pristine condition and despite the great photos, pictures do it no justice! The body is in excellent shape and the upholstery has been well taken care of! No tears/rips, no foul odors, this is as clean as you can get for a car that age! It's an absolute blast to drive, it handles the road extremely well and the pick-up is there if you need it. Please call ahead to make sure the car is available for viewing when you're ready, we don't anticipate this one to sit long. Thank you!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

