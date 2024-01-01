Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2014 Mazda CX-5

276,673 KM

Details Description Features

$8,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda CX-5

LOW PRICE-MINT SHAPE-HIGHWAY KM'S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda CX-5

LOW PRICE-MINT SHAPE-HIGHWAY KM'S

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1708474828
  2. 1708474832
  3. 1708474837
  4. 1708474843
  5. 1708474847
  6. 1708474852
  7. 1708474856
  8. 1708474860
  9. 1708474864
  10. 1708474869
  11. 1708474873
  12. 1708474879
  13. 1708474883
  14. 1708474887
  15. 1708474891
  16. 1708474894
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
276,673KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2BE4E0313680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 276,673 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2008 Jeep Patriot FWD 4dr Sport for sale in Oshawa, ON
2008 Jeep Patriot FWD 4dr Sport 276,589 KM $3,989 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LS-POWER GROUP-WARANTY INCL. for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Trax LS-POWER GROUP-WARANTY INCL. 163,213 KM $11,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue AWD-LEATHER-NAV-PANO ROOF for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue AWD-LEATHER-NAV-PANO ROOF 170,387 KM $15,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda CX-5