$8,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Mazda CX-5
LOW PRICE-MINT SHAPE-HIGHWAY KM'S
2014 Mazda CX-5
LOW PRICE-MINT SHAPE-HIGHWAY KM'S
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,989
+ taxes & licensing
276,673KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KE2BE4E0313680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 276,673 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
2008 Jeep Patriot FWD 4dr Sport 276,589 KM $3,989 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trax LS-POWER GROUP-WARANTY INCL. 163,213 KM $11,989 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue AWD-LEATHER-NAV-PANO ROOF 170,387 KM $15,989 + tax & lic
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,989
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2014 Mazda CX-5