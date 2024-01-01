Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

195,948 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5

GS

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,948KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY1E0314757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,948 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2014 Mazda CX-5