2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights VANITY MIRRORS Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear defogger Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Alarm System/Anti-Theft System DRL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.