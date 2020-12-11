Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

140,938 KM

$9,298

+ tax & licensing
$9,298

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

$9,298

+ taxes & licensing

140,938KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6359750
  • Stock #: E1119338
  • VIN: JM1BM1U70E1119338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,938 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN, 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ENGINE, DRIVES VERY WELL, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS. KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, PUSH-BUTTON START AND MORE!
*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear defogger
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
DRL

Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

