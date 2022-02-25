$11,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8271585
- Stock #: 217551
- VIN: JM1BM1L76E1217551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,005 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY SHARP EYE CATCHING RED SPORT MAZDA HATCHBACK, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L SKY-ACTIVE ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER MOONROOF, FOUR BRAND-NEW ALL SEASON MICHELIN TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, AIR CONDITIONING, AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
