2014 Mazda MAZDA3

138,005 KM

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

138,005KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271585
  • Stock #: 217551
  • VIN: JM1BM1L76E1217551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,005 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY SHARP EYE CATCHING RED SPORT MAZDA HATCHBACK, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L SKY-ACTIVE ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER MOONROOF, FOUR BRAND-NEW ALL SEASON MICHELIN TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, AIR CONDITIONING, AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

