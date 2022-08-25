Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

149,655 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT-Sky | Auto | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam | HUD

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT-Sky | Auto | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam | HUD

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,655KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9003118
  Stock #: 235
  VIN: JM1BM1M37E1211477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,655 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Deep Crystal Blue Mica Exterior on Black Leather Interior with Red Contrast Stitching, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, WeatherTech Mats, Telescopic Steering, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Front Power & Heated Seats, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Heads Up Display, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, BOSE Sound System, Bluetooth, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Overall, the car is in great shape. Mechanically and cosmetically, this 2014 Mazda 3 GT Hatchback is ready to go! Fully loaded with every single option available makes this one an easy choice. It was traded in directly to us on an SUV and the previous owner could not speak highly enough of it's reliability and fuel efficiency. Don't wait until it's gone, call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

