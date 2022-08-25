$14,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GT-Sky | Auto | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam | HUD
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 9003118
- Stock #: 235
- VIN: JM1BM1M37E1211477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,655 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Deep Crystal Blue Mica Exterior on Black Leather Interior with Red Contrast Stitching, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, WeatherTech Mats, Telescopic Steering, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Front Power & Heated Seats, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Heads Up Display, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, BOSE Sound System, Bluetooth, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Overall, the car is in great shape. Mechanically and cosmetically, this 2014 Mazda 3 GT Hatchback is ready to go! Fully loaded with every single option available makes this one an easy choice. It was traded in directly to us on an SUV and the previous owner could not speak highly enough of it's reliability and fuel efficiency. Don't wait until it's gone, call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
