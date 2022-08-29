Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

332,962 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

4dr HB Sport Man GS-SKY

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

332,962KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L7XEM123205

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 332,962 KM

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

