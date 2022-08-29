$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr HB Sport Man GS-SKY
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
332,962KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9310495
- VIN: 3MZBM1L7XEM123205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 332,962 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4