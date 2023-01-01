$11,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,490
+ taxes & licensing
Mint Auto Sales
905-240-6468
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport
Location
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9760432
- Stock #: 725
- VIN: 3MZBM1U75EM113373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
All of our vehicles are certified!!!
We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
