2014 Mazda MAZDA3

195,000 KM

Details

$11,490

+ tax & licensing
$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9760432
  Stock #: 725
  VIN: 3MZBM1U75EM113373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 725
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

