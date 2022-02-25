Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

155,969 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

BlueTEC | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | Cam ++

2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

BlueTEC | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | Cam ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8362686
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB5EA289345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Diamond White Metallic Exterior on Auburn Brown Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, BlueTEC, 4Matic, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & 360°/Back-Up Camera, Power Group, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Rear Split & Folding Seats, WeatherTech & All-Season Mats, Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels, Spoiler, Fog Lights, Rear Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Simply gorgeous. Elegant, sporty, and fuel-efficient, this 2014 Mercedes Benz ML 350 BlueTEC is fully loaded and ready to go! Very clean inside and out, the body is in phenomenal shape and the Auburn Brown leather upholstery is just as pristine! Mercedes-Benz serviced with extensive service records available. Clean Carfax Canada report, no stories, just a beautiful car! Truly a stunning machine in all aspects and it's here, waiting for you at True North Automobiles!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

