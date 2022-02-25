$26,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
BlueTEC | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | Cam ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8362686
- VIN: 4JGDA2EB5EA289345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,969 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
Diamond White Metallic Exterior on Auburn Brown Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, BlueTEC, 4Matic, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & 360°/Back-Up Camera, Power Group, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Rear Split & Folding Seats, WeatherTech & All-Season Mats, Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels, Spoiler, Fog Lights, Rear Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Simply gorgeous. Elegant, sporty, and fuel-efficient, this 2014 Mercedes Benz ML 350 BlueTEC is fully loaded and ready to go! Very clean inside and out, the body is in phenomenal shape and the Auburn Brown leather upholstery is just as pristine! Mercedes-Benz serviced with extensive service records available. Clean Carfax Canada report, no stories, just a beautiful car! Truly a stunning machine in all aspects and it's here, waiting for you at True North Automobiles!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
