2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

167,836 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE | Auto | Roof | Bluetooth | Skirt Pkg | Spoiler

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE | Auto | Roof | Bluetooth | Skirt Pkg | Spoiler

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,836KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7762137
  • Stock #: 121
  • VIN: JA32U2FU2EU602335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Mercury Grey Pearl Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, OEM Skirt Package, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Sharp-looking car, the skirt package, and spoiler give it a really sporty look. Easy to maintain and fun to drive, this 2014 Lancer SE is loaded and ready to go! Clean Carfax Canada report, local Ontario car, come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

