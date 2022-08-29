Menu
2014 Nissan Juke

230,430 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

2014 Nissan Juke

2014 Nissan Juke

5DR WGN CVT NISMO AWD

2014 Nissan Juke

5DR WGN CVT NISMO AWD

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,430KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9275500
  VIN: JN8AF5MV0ET364970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,430 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Juke NISMO AWD

$13,995.00  

CERTIFIED! Plus taxes and Licensing!

220430km

GREAT CONDITION

This vehicle has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Remote Starter,  Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera,  Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors,  Alloys,  Keyless Entry.

Contact us before coming down as some vehicle are located at our offsite compound.

Buy with confidence.

Financing is available! 

Good, bad or no credit? We can help! 

Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

416 356-3904

www.fanaaAuto.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

