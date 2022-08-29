$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-3904
2014 Nissan Juke
5DR WGN CVT NISMO AWD
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
416-356-3904
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9275500
- VIN: JN8AF5MV0ET364970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,430 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Juke NISMO AWD
$13,995.00
CERTIFIED! Plus taxes and Licensing!
220430km
GREAT CONDITION
This vehicle has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Remote Starter, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, Alloys, Keyless Entry.
Contact us before coming down as some vehicle are located at our offsite compound.
Buy with confidence.
Financing is available!
Good, bad or no credit? We can help!
Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!
FANAA AUTO GROUP
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
416 356-3904
www.fanaaAuto.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.