2014 Nissan Maxima

+ taxes & licensing
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VERY LUXURIOUS WHITE SEDAN W/ TINTED WINDOWS EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.5L ENGINE, LOADED W/ UPGRADED PREMIUM SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, GPS NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, PROXIMITY/KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER/HEATED/VENTED/ MEMORY SEATS, POWER MOONROOF AND MUCH MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty.
