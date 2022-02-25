$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SL | 4WD | Leather | Navi | Cam | Alloys | Tinted
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8373216
- Stock #: 183
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM8EC657942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 187,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Super Black Exterior on Black Leather Interior, 4 W D Drivetrain, 7 Passenger Seating, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power/Heated/Memory Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Rear Seats, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Power Liftgate, Power Group, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires, Woodgrain Trim Throughout, Tow Package, Rear Solit & Folding Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Nice truck! Very clean overall and is in exceptional condition considering it's age/mileage. The body is solid and the leather has been well kept and maintained! Everything is working as it should, there are no compromises here! Local Ontario car means there are no stories, no worries, and absolutely no reason for you not to consider it. Give us a call, let's chat!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
