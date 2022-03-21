$20,999+ tax & licensing
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4dr S
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
99,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8810891
- VIN: 5n1ar2mm5ec655761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3