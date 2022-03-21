Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

99,500 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr S

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8810891
  • VIN: 5n1ar2mm5ec655761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

2014 MINI Cooper Cou...
 135,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Jett...
 172,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4 2.0T
 165,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory