$14,999+ tax & licensing
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Babs Auto Sales
647-642-3511
2014 Nissan Rogue
S
433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5
163,495KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10637571
- Stock #: 1211
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT3EC860326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 163,495 KM
Vehicle Description
We are including a free 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package]
NO HIDDEN FEES
- WHAT YOU GET -
- air conditioning
- keyless entry
- alloy rims
- push button start
- PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE -
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to assist you before and after your purchase.
COME VISIT US AT:
Babs Auto Sales
433 Bloor Street W.
Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5
647-642-3511 Ext.1
Or
416-315-7223
Mon - Fri: 9am to 6pm / Sat: 10am to 4pm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
