2014 Nissan Rogue

163,495 KM

Details Description

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Babs Auto Sales

647-642-3511

2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

S

2014 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Babs Auto Sales

433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5

647-642-3511

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

163,495KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10637571
  • Stock #: 1211
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT3EC860326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 163,495 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED.
We are including a free 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package]
NO HIDDEN FEES

- WHAT YOU GET -
- air conditioning
- keyless entry
- alloy rims
- push button start


- PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE -
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to assist you before and after your purchase.
COME VISIT US AT:
Babs Auto Sales
433 Bloor Street W.
Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5
647-642-3511 Ext.1
Or
416-315-7223
Mon - Fri: 9am to 6pm / Sat: 10am to 4pm

Babs Auto Sales

Babs Auto Sales

433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5

