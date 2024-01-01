Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2014 Nissan Rogue

162,646 KM

Details Description Features

$10,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Rogue

LOADED-SUNROOF-WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

LOADED-SUNROOF-WARRANTY

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1720481985
  2. 1720481990
  3. 1720481994
  4. 1720481997
  5. 1720482001
  6. 1720482004
  7. 1720482009
  8. 1720482013
  9. 1720482017
  10. 1720482021
  11. 1720482025
  12. 1720482029
  13. 1720482033
  14. 1720482037
  15. 1720482829
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,646KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT1EC800514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,646 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium *Ltd Avail* for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium *Ltd Avail* 138,071 KM SOLD
Used 2014 RAM 1500 AS IS-4X4-HEMI-CHEAP TRUCK! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 RAM 1500 AS IS-4X4-HEMI-CHEAP TRUCK! 430,094 KM $5,989 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD-PREMIER-LEATHER-6 CYL-NAV for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD-PREMIER-LEATHER-6 CYL-NAV 194,916 KM $11,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue