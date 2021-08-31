2014 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
905-728-6511
56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
905-728-6511
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nisssan Rogue S AWD, silver on black leather. Fully loaded, one owner, non-smoker. Vehicle runs and drives excellent. Certified $13900 + HST and licensing. Please call or email for further information. Due to the current CV19 situtation we are open by appointment only. Please call to make arrangements for a viewing and test drive. Thank you for your understanding.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2