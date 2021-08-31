Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

136,250 KM

Details

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

ENG Automotive Group

905-728-6511

2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

S

2014 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

ENG Automotive Group

56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

905-728-6511

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

136,250KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7828488
  • Stock #: 783336
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2EC783336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nisssan Rogue S AWD, silver on black leather. Fully loaded, one owner, non-smoker. Vehicle runs and drives excellent. Certified $13900 + HST and licensing. Please call or email for further information. Due to the current CV19 situtation we are open by appointment only. Please call to make arrangements for a viewing and test drive. Thank you for your understanding. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ENG Automotive Group

ENG Automotive Group

56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

