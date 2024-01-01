Menu
2014 Nissan Versa Note Hback-No Accident-Alloy Wheels-On Snow Tires-Keyless Entry-Heated Seats-Power Windows-Navigation-Bluethooth...ect

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins.

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa

289 -653-1993

Looking for a reliable and stylish hatchback thats perfect for navigating city streets? Look no further than this 2014 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black cloth seats, making it comfortable for both passengers and cargo. The 1.6L 4-cylinder engine delivers efficient fuel economy while still providing ample power for everyday driving.</p><p>With only 125,000km on the odometer, this Versa Note is ready for many more adventures. Whether youre running errands, picking up the kids from school, or heading out for a weekend getaway, this versatile hatchback has you covered. Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, cruise control, and a heated steering wheel to keep you comfortable in all weather conditions.

Here are five features that will make this Versa Note stand out:

Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days.
GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with this built-in navigation system.
Bluetooth: Stay connected while on the go with hands-free calling and audio streaming.
Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of style and enhance your vehicles performance.
Warranty Available: Drive with peace of mind knowing that you have the option of purchasing a warranty.

Come down to Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to see this fantastic Versa Note for yourself!

2014 Nissan Versa Note

125,000 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL

11917658

2014 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CPXEL362577

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

2014 Nissan Versa Note Hback-No Accident-Alloy Wheels-On Snow Tires-Keyless Entry-Heated Seats-Power Windows-Navigation-Bluethooth...ect

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa

289 -653-1993

Looking for a reliable and stylish hatchback that's perfect for navigating city streets? Look no further than this 2014 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black cloth seats, making it comfortable for both passengers and cargo. The 1.6L 4-cylinder engine delivers efficient fuel economy while still providing ample power for everyday driving.

With only 125,000km on the odometer, this Versa Note is ready for many more adventures. Whether you're running errands, picking up the kids from school, or heading out for a weekend getaway, this versatile hatchback has you covered. Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, cruise control, and a heated steering wheel to keep you comfortable in all weather conditions.

Here are five features that will make this Versa Note stand out:

  1. Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days.
  2. GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with this built-in navigation system.
  3. Bluetooth: Stay connected while on the go with hands-free calling and audio streaming.
  4. Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of style and enhance your vehicle's performance.
  5. Warranty Available: Drive with peace of mind knowing that you have the option of purchasing a warranty.

Come down to Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to see this fantastic Versa Note for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2014 Nissan Versa Note