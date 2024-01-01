$8,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note
5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Versa Note Hback-No Accident-Alloy Wheels-On Snow Tires-Keyless Entry-Heated Seats-Power Windows-Navigation-Bluethooth...ect
Price Includes, Safety Certification
Looking for a reliable and stylish hatchback that's perfect for navigating city streets? Look no further than this 2014 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black cloth seats, making it comfortable for both passengers and cargo. The 1.6L 4-cylinder engine delivers efficient fuel economy while still providing ample power for everyday driving.
With only 125,000km on the odometer, this Versa Note is ready for many more adventures. Whether you're running errands, picking up the kids from school, or heading out for a weekend getaway, this versatile hatchback has you covered. Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, cruise control, and a heated steering wheel to keep you comfortable in all weather conditions.
Here are five features that will make this Versa Note stand out:
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with this built-in navigation system.
- Bluetooth: Stay connected while on the go with hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of style and enhance your vehicle's performance.
- Warranty Available: Drive with peace of mind knowing that you have the option of purchasing a warranty.
Come down to Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to see this fantastic Versa Note for yourself!
