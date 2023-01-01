Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 RAM 1500

259,308 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1702144010
  2. 1702144023
  3. 1702144036
  4. 1702144050
  5. 1702144062
  6. 1702144075
  7. 1702144086
  8. 1702144096
  9. 1702144105
  10. 1702144113
  11. 1702144122
  12. 1702144128
  13. 1702144136
  14. 1702144143
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
259,308KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT2ES459863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 259,308 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Oshawa, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 100,910 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Oshawa, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 75,654 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-250 FX4 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Ford F-250 FX4 212,122 KM $46,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500