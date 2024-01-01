Menu
<p><span style=color: #4d5156; font-family: Google Sans, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>VEHICLE SOLD AS IS: </span><span style=background-color: #d3e3fd; color: #040c28; font-family: Google Sans, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality</span><span style=color: #4d5156; font-family: Google Sans, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>.</span></p><p><span style=color: #4d5156; font-family: Google Sans, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>NO REPORT OR INSPECTION AVAILABLE. BRING YOUR MECHANIC WITH YOU!</span></p><p>PRICED TO SELL FAST!</p>

2014 RAM 1500

430,094 KM

Details Description Features

$5,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
430,094KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT9ES242733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 430,094 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE SOLD AS IS: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

NO REPORT OR INSPECTION AVAILABLE. BRING YOUR MECHANIC WITH YOU!

PRICED TO SELL FAST!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

2014 RAM 1500