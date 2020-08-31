Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5826590
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LTXES111637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS TRUCK COMING SOON

2014 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman-BIG HORN-N0 ACCIDENT-V6-5.7L-desirable 5.7L V8 HEMI Engine.....this powerful Ram is absolutely include 17 Inch Wheels,​ Side Running Boards,​ Bed Liner and a Tonneau Cover! colour combination of Titanium Grey on Grey Cloth,​ SPACIOUS 6 Passenger pick-up truck -​ Cruise Control,​ Satelitte Radio,​ iPod Auxiliary,​ and CD player. Sharp look with Tinted Windows!!! Equipped with the much needed Tow Pkg.WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN" This vehicle comes CERTIFIED !! Extended warranty also available for purchase. We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Carproof reports are available upon request " " We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at http://oshawafineautosale.webs.com/ or call 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, or our web. page, Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor street, corner of erie street and simcoe

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2009 Pontiac Montana...
 144,000 KM
$5,295 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Rondo EX w/...
 153,000 KM
$6,695 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Rondo EX Lu...
 148,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory