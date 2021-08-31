Menu
2014 RAM 1500

173,260 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie | 4x4 | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam | Tint

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie | 4x4 | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam | Tint

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

173,260KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7823403
  • Stock #: 130
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT0ES373647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Black Clearcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 5.7 L Hemi, 4 X 4, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Adjustable Pedals, Power & Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Running Boards, Fog Lights, Chrome-Finish Alloy Wheels with Brand New Dunlop All-Season Tires, Chrome Exterior Accents, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Soft Folding Tonneau Cover, Spray-in Bedliner, Power Group, Bug Deflector, Tinted Glass, Power Folding Mirrors, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes:
"An absolutely gorgeous truck! You can just tell by the way it sits and the condition it's in that it has been well looked after. Only one previous owner and has a clean Carfax Canada report! The body is in pristine shape, no exaggeration, the truck looks and drives like brand new! We can go on but honestly, just come down and check it out, you won't be disappointed, I promise." - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

