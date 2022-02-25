Menu
2014 RAM 1500

114,288 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

114,288KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8433972
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT6ES390113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 114,288 KM

Vehicle Features

Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

