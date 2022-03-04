Menu
2014 RAM 1500

224,939 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

SPORT

Location

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

224,939KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8645135
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT4ES352513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,939 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

