R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2014 RAM 1500
4WD REG CAB 120.5" SPORT
Location
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
172,620KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9014686
- VIN: 3C6JR7CT9EG209210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 172,620 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! NICEST REGULAR CAB HEMI SPORT 4X4 THAT WE HAVE SEEN IN A LONG LONG TIME!
PRICED RIGHT, NAVIGATION, POWER WINDOWS, 5.7 HEMI ENGINE, ICE COLD A/C, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM & LOTS MORE. CALL OR COME BY FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
