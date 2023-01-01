$17,999+ tax & licensing
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
2014 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
211,483KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9815284
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT5ES207488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,483 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
