2014 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 1 , 4 8 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9815284

9815284 VIN: 1C6RR7HT5ES207488

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 211,483 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Seating Heated Seats Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.