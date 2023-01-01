Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Highlander

175,526 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Highlander

2014 Toyota Highlander

Limited | Leather | Pano Roof | Nav | Cam | BSM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Highlander

Limited | Leather | Pano Roof | Nav | Cam | BSM

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1685986498
  2. 1685986506
  3. 1685986535
  4. 1685986543
  5. 1685986551
  6. 1685986551
  7. 1685986540
  8. 1685986550
  9. 1685986544
  10. 1685986550
  11. 1685986540
  12. 1685986540
  13. 1685986538
  14. 1685986551
  15. 1685986538
  16. 1685986544
  17. 1685986543
  18. 1685986540
  19. 1685986550
  20. 1685986538
  21. 1685986541
  22. 1685986552
  23. 1685986602
  24. 1685986612
  25. 1685986615
  26. 1685986615
  27. 1685986616
  28. 1685986616
  29. 1685986611
  30. 1685986615
  31. 1685986614
  32. 1685986615
  33. 1685986616
  34. 1685986616
  35. 1685986612
  36. 1685986613
  37. 1685986615
  38. 1685986612
  39. 1685986605
  40. 1685986611
  41. 1685986611
  42. 1685986613
  43. 1685986637
  44. 1685986643
  45. 1685986642
  46. 1685986642
  47. 1685986642
  48. 1685986644
  49. 1685986643
  50. 1685986644
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
175,526KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10030875
  • Stock #: 314
  • VIN: 5TDDKRFH6ES042982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,526 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Attitude Black Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, 7 Passenger, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Navigation & Reverse Camera, Power/Cooled/Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Power Group, Bluetooth, USB & Aux Input, Roof Rack, Tinted Glass, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Rear Spoiler, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Fog Lights, Blindspot Assist, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Legendary reliability and ease of maintenance make this 2014 Toyota Highlander Limited a very easy choice! Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, the truck is in pristine condition inside and out! Local Ontario car with a clean Carfax Canada report, it doesn't get any better! Give us a call and set up your appointment, you won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2014 Toyota Highland...
 175,526 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac CTS Lu...
 84,841 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 177,969 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory