2014 Toyota Highlander
Limited | Leather | Pano Roof | Nav | Cam | BSM
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Listing ID: 10030875
- Stock #: 314
- VIN: 5TDDKRFH6ES042982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 175,526 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
Attitude Black Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, 7 Passenger, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Navigation & Reverse Camera, Power/Cooled/Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Power Group, Bluetooth, USB & Aux Input, Roof Rack, Tinted Glass, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Rear Spoiler, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Fog Lights, Blindspot Assist, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Legendary reliability and ease of maintenance make this 2014 Toyota Highlander Limited a very easy choice! Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, the truck is in pristine condition inside and out! Local Ontario car with a clean Carfax Canada report, it doesn't get any better! Give us a call and set up your appointment, you won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
