2014 Toyota RAV4

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em>In order to ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. Were appreciative of your patience and willingness to work with us. We look forward to seeing you soon!<br /><br /></em><strong>CLEAN CARFAX CANADA REPORT WITH SERVICE HISTORY:</strong><br />https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MkI2AmEapKsTJ2F6hLfCmkcRkGvyFpQy<br /><br /><strong>Relax & Take It Easy:</strong><br />Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! <span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; box-sizing: border-box;>For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;> </strong><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Currently, all our prices are advertised as </span><em style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>unfit</em><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. <br /><br /></span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>True North Automobiles</strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. <br />1-905-576-8111</strong></p>

2014 Toyota RAV4

167,423 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE | AWD | Sunroof | Roof Rack | Alloys | Tinted

Watch This Vehicle
12091633

2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE | AWD | Sunroof | Roof Rack | Alloys | Tinted

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1736885800
  2. 1736885800
  3. 1736885800
  4. 1736885800
  5. 1736885800
  6. 1736885800
  7. 1736885800
  8. 1736885800
  9. 1736885800
  10. 1736885800
  11. 1736885800
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,423KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV5EW141647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,423 KM

Vehicle Description

In order to ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. We're appreciative of your patience and willingness to work with us. We look forward to seeing you soon!

CLEAN CARFAX CANADA REPORT WITH SERVICE HISTORY:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MkI2AmEapKsTJ2F6hLfCmkcRkGvyFpQy

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Automobiles

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla SE | Auto | Upgrade Pkg | Sunroof | Alloys | Cam for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla SE | Auto | Upgrade Pkg | Sunroof | Alloys | Cam 128,441 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Touring | 6 Speed | Bluetooth | CarPlay | Tints ++ for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Subaru Crosstrek Touring | 6 Speed | Bluetooth | CarPlay | Tints ++ 153,613 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack AWD | Leather | Pano Roof | Nav | Cam | VW Service for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack AWD | Leather | Pano Roof | Nav | Cam | VW Service 147,812 KM $16,495 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota RAV4