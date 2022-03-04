$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Auto | 4Motion | Bluetooth | Pwr Group | Alloys
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$11,995
- Listing ID: 8453769
- Stock #: 196
- VIN: WVGJV3AX9EW562871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,729 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Reflex Silver Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4MOTION (AWD) Drivetrain, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Alloy Wheels with Michelin All-Season Tires, Rear SPlit & Folding Seats, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Cargo Privacy Cover, Air Conditioning, Heated Sideview Mirrors, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Very very clean car! The body is in excellent shape and the interior is just as sharp! Great on fuel and a joy to drive, this. 2014 VW Tiguan has been well maintained and it shows! Everything is working as it should, so there are no surprises here! Local new car dealership trade-in, come down and check it out! You won't be wasting your time!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
