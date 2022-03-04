Menu
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

213,729 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Auto | 4Motion | Bluetooth | Pwr Group | Alloys

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Auto | 4Motion | Bluetooth | Pwr Group | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

213,729KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8453769
  • Stock #: 196
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX9EW562871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Reflex Silver Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4MOTION (AWD) Drivetrain, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Alloy Wheels with Michelin All-Season Tires, Rear SPlit & Folding Seats, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Cargo Privacy Cover, Air Conditioning, Heated Sideview Mirrors, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Very very clean car! The body is in excellent shape and the interior is just as sharp! Great on fuel and a joy to drive, this. 2014 VW Tiguan has been well maintained and it shows! Everything is working as it should, so there are no surprises here! Local new car dealership trade-in, come down and check it out! You won't be wasting your time!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

