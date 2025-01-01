Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2015 Audi Q5 AWD TDI is a true head-turner. With its sleek black exterior and luxurious black leather interior, this SUV is sure to make a statement wherever you go. This rare TDI model offers exceptional fuel efficiency, while its powerful 3.0L turbocharged engine delivers impressive acceleration. This vehicle is a steal with only 133,385km on the odometer, making it an ideal choice for a driver who appreciates both performance and luxury.</p><p>Experience the ultimate driving experience with this meticulously maintained Audi Q5. From its advanced safety features to its state-of-the-art technology, this SUV is built for both comfort and capability. Some of its most impressive features include the Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and the Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems that will keep you safe on the road. Enjoy the premium sound system and the heated leather seats on those cold winter days. The navigation system will keep you on track while the power sunroof lets you enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on those beautiful summer days.</p><p>Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd today to see this beautiful Audi Q5 for yourself!</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2015 Audi Q5

133,385 KM

Details Description Features

$18,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi Q5

AWD TDI RARE FIND!

Watch This Vehicle
12202831

2015 Audi Q5

AWD TDI RARE FIND!

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1740080393
  2. 1740080393
  3. 1740080393
  4. 1740080392
  5. 1740080392
  6. 1740080391
  7. 1740080393
  8. 1740080391
  9. 1740080392
  10. 1740080390
  11. 1740080393
  12. 1740080392
  13. 1740080393
  14. 1740080390
  15. 1740080393
  16. 1740080391
  17. 1740080391
  18. 1740080393
  19. 1740080392
  20. 1740080392
  21. 1740080390
  22. 1740080393
  23. 1740080393
  24. 1740080392
  25. 1740080393
  26. 1740080393
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,385KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1LMCFPXFA075387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,385 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Audi Q5 AWD TDI is a true head-turner. With its sleek black exterior and luxurious black leather interior, this SUV is sure to make a statement wherever you go. This rare TDI model offers exceptional fuel efficiency, while its powerful 3.0L turbocharged engine delivers impressive acceleration. This vehicle is a steal with only 133,385km on the odometer, making it an ideal choice for a driver who appreciates both performance and luxury.

Experience the ultimate driving experience with this meticulously maintained Audi Q5. From its advanced safety features to its state-of-the-art technology, this SUV is built for both comfort and capability. Some of its most impressive features include the Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and the Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems that will keep you safe on the road. Enjoy the premium sound system and the heated leather seats on those cold winter days. The navigation system will keep you on track while the power sunroof lets you enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on those beautiful summer days.

Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd today to see this beautiful Audi Q5 for yourself!

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2015 Audi Q5 AWD TDI RARE FIND! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Audi Q5 AWD TDI RARE FIND! 133,385 KM $18,989 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN GAS SAVER for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN GAS SAVER 205,110 KM $6,489 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Explorer LOADED 4WD XLT GORGEOUS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Ford Explorer LOADED 4WD XLT GORGEOUS 143,730 KM $21,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q5