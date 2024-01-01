Menu
2015 Chevrolet Colorado

215,850 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBE33F1121659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Call Dealer

905-721-8168

647-808-7929
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2015 Chevrolet Colorado