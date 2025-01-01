Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

179,134 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12175045

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1739226442
  2. 1739226453
  3. 1739226461
  4. 1739226472
  5. 1739226490
  6. 1739226504
  7. 1739226515
  8. 1739226523
  9. 1739226531
  10. 1739226543
  11. 1739226562
  12. 1739226571
  13. 1739226577
  14. 1739226584
  15. 1739226592
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,134KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB4F7119468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,134 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Ford Edge Titanium 136,799 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 161,229 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN 147,537 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze