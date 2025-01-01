Menu
***LOADED***ONE OWNER***EXCELLENT CONDITION UNIQUE BROWN PEARL ON BLACK CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.4L ECOTECH DOHC TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER MOONROOF, UPGRADED PIONEER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ON-STAR ASSIST, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOY RIMS, FOG LIGHTS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, CERTIFIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty.

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

116,367 KM

$11,998

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
116,367KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,367 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOADED***ONE OWNER***EXCELLENT CONDITION UNIQUE BROWN PEARL ON BLACK CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.4L ECOTECH DOHC TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER MOONROOF, UPGRADED PIONEER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ON-STAR ASSIST, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOY RIMS, FOG LIGHTS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, CERTIFIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto for more details!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

