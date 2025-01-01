2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
2015 Chevy Cruze Limited Sedan-1.8L Engine- One Owner - No Accident- -CERTIFIED--Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry-Power Windows-Power Locks-Bluetooth-Runn and Drive Excellent..Lots more WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN ==== Buy with confidence; ==== OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member $9,499 + HST & Licensing FINANCING available --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;><img class=emoji style=border: none !important; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline !important; vertical-align: -0.1em !important; height: 1em !important; max-width: 100%; box-shadow: none !important; width: 1em !important; WARRANTY available We'll take your trade-in. --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; Car proof reports are available upon request. 

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.

289-653-1993

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

148,000 KM

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2LS

12926219

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2LS

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SH5F7240613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon..

2015 Chevy Cruze Limited Sedan-1.8L Engine- One Owner - No Accident- -CERTIFIED--Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry-Power Windows-Power Locks-Bluetooth-Runn and Drive Excellent..Lot's more

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

            ==== Buy with confidence; ====

 OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member

$9,499 + HST & Licensing 

 FINANCING available

 WARRANTY available

 We’ll take your trade-in.

 

Car proof reports are available upon request. 

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South

Oshawa, on.

289-653-1993

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LS 148,000 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Focus 5dr HB for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Ford Focus 5dr HB 155,000 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X3 AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 BMW X3 AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i 144,000 KM $16,499 + tax & lic

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2015 Chevrolet Cruze