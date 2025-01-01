Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

152,720 KM

Details Features

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT LOTS OF SERVICE!

Watch This Vehicle
13330562

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT LOTS OF SERVICE!

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1765997888793
  2. 1765997889297
  3. 1765997889765
  4. 1765997890194
  5. 1765997890606
  6. 1765997891032
  7. 1765997891476
  8. 1765997891921
  9. 1765997892321
  10. 1765997892724
  11. 1765997893141
  12. 1765997893531
  13. 1765997893943
  14. 1765997894366
  15. 1765997894781
  16. 1765997895174
  17. 1765997895622
  18. 1765997896010
  19. 1765997896437
  20. 1765997896847
  21. 1765997897269
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,720KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB0F7183779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,720 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT LOTS OF SERVICE! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT LOTS OF SERVICE! 152,720 KM $7,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX AWD DRIVES FANTASTIC! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Kia Sorento LX AWD DRIVES FANTASTIC! 125,130 KM $15,989 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Soul SX LOADED SUPER LOW KMS! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Kia Soul SX LOADED SUPER LOW KMS! 104,185 KM $13,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2015 Chevrolet Cruze