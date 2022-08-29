$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | Cam | ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$14,995
- Listing ID: 9034567
- Stock #: 239
- VIN: 1G1PE5SBXF7258420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,906 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Summit White Exterior on Tan Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Factory Navigation & Reverse Camera, Power Group, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Pioneer Premium Sound System, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Tinted Glass, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Beautiful car inside and out, this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT is fully loaded and ready to rock and roll! Loaded with all the features, and a clean Carfax Canada report! The body is in great shape and the interior has been very well looked after! Save big on fuel and enjoy low maintenance costs, this isn't one you want to miss, call now! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
