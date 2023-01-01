Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

140,074 KM

Details Description Features

$13,989

+ tax & licensing
$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LT W/2LT

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LT W/2LT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

140,074KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10344498
  • VIN: 2GNFLGEK8F6342825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,074 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

