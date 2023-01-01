2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 0 7 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10344498

10344498 VIN: 2GNFLGEK8F6342825

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,074 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Seats Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.